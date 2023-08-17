Help on the way for pupils forced to walk dangerous road to school
Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga on Wednesday said pupils who live more than 5km from their schools were meant to be provided with transport. But the provincial education department says the pupils forced to walk a dangerous 10km on the R72 to school, where a Daily Dispatch team was robbed at gunpoint, will have to wait until next month to get help...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.