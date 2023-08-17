×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

IN PICS | Marikana massacre: a decade without justice

By THAPELO MOREBUDI - 17 August 2023

On Wednesday August 16 2023, thousands of Amcu members gathered at Wonderkop to remember the Marikana massacre victims whose lives were tragically cut short by police gunfire during a strike for higher wages.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Opposition leaders gather for start of “National convention”
Miss SA second runner-up receives superstar welcome on return to home