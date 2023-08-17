Mthatha homeowners thrown municipal debt-relief lifeline
KSD offers households in urban areas a 50% discount to clear rates and services arrears accrued before June 2022
Ratepaying households in the urban areas of Mthatha and surrounding towns who are in arrears to the King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) municipality for rates and services are being offered a 50% discount to clear their debt within six months...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.