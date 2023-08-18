×

News

China’s Xi to attend Brics leaders’ meeting, visit South Africa

By Reuters - 18 August 2023
Chinese president Xi Jinping will attend the Brics leaders' meeting in South Africa next week and will also co-chair the China-Africa Leaders' Dialogue with President Cyril Ramaphosa, File photo.
Image: Wiki Commons

China's President Xi Jinping will attend the Brics leaders' meeting and visit South Africa from August 21 to 24, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

Leaders from the five Brics countries Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Johannesburg from August 22 to discuss how to turn a loose club of nations accounting for a quarter of the global economy into a geopolitical force that can challenge the West's dominance in world affairs.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who faces an international arrest warrant over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, will dial in by video call instead of attending in person.

Expansion is expected to be high on the agenda, as some 40 nations have shown interest in joining, either formally or informally, according to South Africa. They include Saudi Arabia, Argentina and Egypt.

China, seeking to expand its geopolitical influence as it tussles with the US, has said it "welcomes more like-minded partners to join the 'Brics family' at an early date".

Russia also supports expansion, while Brazil resists it, fearing the already unwieldy club could see its stature diluted by it. India is on the fence.

Besides attending the Brics meeting, Xi will also co-chair the China-Africa Leaders' Dialogue with President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

Reuters

