Drugs, prostitution and rubbish inside state’s valuable but decaying buildings

“The weekends are worse. I am surprised that I am still alive because the situation has often been threatening,” said Robb.

A trained architect, Robb said the building could have been put to better use. “It's on prime land which would have been snapped up by property [developers]. It is well suited for an office block,” said Robb.

Veteran DA politician and central Durban constituency head Diane Kohler-Barnard, who has been involved with the oversight of the building for more than 12 years, said she was unimpressed.

“Police are refusing [to obey] a direct order. There were taxi drivers who would wash their taxis here all the time, leaving the water gushing for years and years,” said Kohler-Barnard.

She said during her time in Gauteng, there were hundreds of buildings whose co-ordinates showed that they were in the Atlantic Ocean.

“This told us [the department] had no idea where these buildings were. When people move out, developers move in, renovate and sell the place,” said Kohler-Barnard. She said by the time the department wakes up, the building is irrecoverable.

Added to the mess is the department's inability to afford court fees.

“This building does not belong to public works but to taxpayers and is worth about R250m. That's our money rotting away and being stolen and chipped away while absolutely nothing is being done to counter that,” said Kohler-Barnard.

She blasted the public works department for its poor performance.