In this episode, Daron Mann chats to inspirational conservationist 16 year-old Keira King on her 7hour 20 minutes journey to save the critically endangered African penguin.
Through her love for the ocean and the aquatic life, King paddled 46km from Salmon Bay in Ballito to Durban to raise funds for The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB).
LISTEN | High school pupil paddles 46km for Penguins
Image: SUPPLIED/ FACEBOOK
In this episode, Daron Mann chats to inspirational conservationist 16 year-old Keira King on her 7hour 20 minutes journey to save the critically endangered African penguin.
Through her love for the ocean and the aquatic life, King paddled 46km from Salmon Bay in Ballito to Durban to raise funds for The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB).
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos