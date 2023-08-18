×

LISTEN | High school pupil paddles 46km for Penguins

By Daily Dispatch Podcasts - 18 August 2023
Durban-born Keira King.
Image: SUPPLIED/ FACEBOOK

In this episode, Daron Mann chats to inspirational conservationist 16 year-old Keira King on her 7hour 20 minutes journey to save the critically endangered African penguin.

Through her love for the ocean and the aquatic life, King paddled 46km from Salmon Bay in Ballito to Durban to raise funds for The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB).

