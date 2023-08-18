Parents hope Enyobeni inquest will bring closure
State intends calling at least 35 witnesses when the court sits on August 31
Fourteen months after 21 young people’s lives were cut short in the infamous Enyobeni tavern tragedy in Scenery Park, the East London regional court is finally set to hold an inquest to determine if there had been foul play. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.