×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | Trump jury members face threats, personal info leaks

By Reuters - 18 August 2023

Law enforcement officials are investigating threats related to former President Donald Trump's election interference probe in Georgia after the names and addresses of grand jury members were shared online, the local sheriff's office said.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Opposition leaders gather for start of “National convention”
Miss SA second runner-up receives superstar welcome on return to home