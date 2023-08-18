WATCH | Trump jury members face threats, personal info leaks
By Reuters - 18 August 2023
Law enforcement officials are investigating threats related to former President Donald Trump's election interference probe in Georgia after the names and addresses of grand jury members were shared online, the local sheriff's office said.
