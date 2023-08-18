A 46-year-old woman and her 21-year-old boyfriend have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of the woman’s husband.
Vuyelwa Bhalawese and Siyanda Majola were sentenced on Thursday after the Maluti regional court found them guilty of the 2022 murder of 59-year-old Gcobani Nyokana.
NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said on Friday the woman was old enough to be her boyfriend’s mother.
“The motive for the murder was for the woman to access her husband’s pension and enjoy [it] with her boyfriend, 25 years her junior,” Tyali said.
Bhalawese had an extramarital relationship with Majola, and they stayed in Matatiele, while her husband worked in Gauteng, where he was due to retire at the age of 60, the year before he was killed.
“The husband would send money for the maintenance of their home in the Lukholweni location in the Eastern Cape and sent R12,000 for the wife to buy sheep a few months before he was killed.
“When he returned home, he found that the sheep had not been bought and started questioning his wife.
“It is then that Bhalawese and her boyfriend conspired to kill him,” Tyali said.
He said Bhalawese’s 17-year-old nephew had overheard the couple talking about their plan to kill Nyokana so that she could inherit his pension, as they had no children and he had worked for more than 30 years.
On the night of June 13 2022, the husband was attacked and killed with a blunt object at his home.
“The nephew, who became the state witness, was in an adjacent room and managed to peep and identify the attackers,” Tyali said.
Police investigations led to Bhalawese’s arrest on June 18, shortly before her husband’s funeral.
The next day, Majola and his brother, who turned state witnesses in terms of Section 204 of the Criminal Procedure Act, were arrested.
Woman and her toy boy get life for killing husband over pension
Tyali said that during the trial, the two had pleaded not guilty and raised alibis that state advocate Chumile Mkentane managed to successfully invalidate.
“The court agreed with the prosecutor’s submission that there were no compelling circumstances for deviating from the prescribed minimum sentence of life for premeditated murder.
“It further found that the crime was motivated by greed,” Tyali said.
Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions, Barry Madolo, commended the investigating team’s swift action which led to the arrests and justice being served.
Madolo said the harsh sentence would serve as a deterrent.
DispatchLIVE
