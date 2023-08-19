Cafu guns for yet another belt as he chases world title shot
Duncan Village boxer faces Filipino for IBF international junior bantamweight crown
The upward trajectory of Duncan Village rising star Phumelela Cafu’s career has taken even experts by surprise as he has taken just 17 months to break through into the main stream of international boxing...
