Traditional leaders call for Ramaphosa to sign bill into law
Legislation would allow for establishment of courts to fight GBV in rural areas
Eastern Cape traditional leaders have appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa to speedily sign into law the traditional courts bill to help them fight gender-based violence and botched circumcisions in rural areas...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.