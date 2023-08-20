In this episode of That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann, we catch up with Dafabet Warriors batsman Matthew Breetzke about his call-up to the Proteas squad.
The former Grey High pupil will join the Proteas squad to face Australia in a three-match KFC T20 International Series against Australia between August 30 and September 3.
Breetzke, who had known about his selection for a week before the announcement went public said he was at home chilling with his girlfriend when he received the call.
" I had just changed my phone so I didn't have Rob Walter's number. He called and told me I had been called up."
"It was massive obviously, I then called my parents afterwards. They were relieved , it was a big day for them also," said Breetzke.
LISTEN | Breetzke relishing maiden Proteas call-up
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo
In this episode of That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann, we catch up with Dafabet Warriors batsman Matthew Breetzke about his call-up to the Proteas squad.
The former Grey High pupil will join the Proteas squad to face Australia in a three-match KFC T20 International Series against Australia between August 30 and September 3.
Breetzke, who had known about his selection for a week before the announcement went public said he was at home chilling with his girlfriend when he received the call.
" I had just changed my phone so I didn't have Rob Walter's number. He called and told me I had been called up."
"It was massive obviously, I then called my parents afterwards. They were relieved , it was a big day for them also," said Breetzke.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos