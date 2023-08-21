Big walk held in remembrance of Uyinene Mrwetyana
The remembrance of Uyinene Mrwetyana, who was raped and killed at a Cape Town post office in August 2019, has underscored that for many victims of rape, justice still seems painfully out of reach...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.