Get creative to recover outstanding revenue, Cogta MEC urges
Outsourcing of debt collection one way to address more than R15bn owed by customers to EC municipalities
Eastern Cape co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Zolile Williams has called on struggling municipalities to sell their debt to private collectors to recoup some of the money owed by consumers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.