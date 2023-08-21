‘I spent two months studying’: DA ward councillor on exams for MP appointment

DA ward councillor candidate Angus McKenzie says he spent two months studying for a four-hour examination, which is required to be DA aspirant MPs and provincial legislature (MPL) candidates.
DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille said hundreds of party members wrote the tests.
She said about 900 people from across the country were chosen to write the tests, with most having done so this past weekend.
The exam requirement sparked a debate on social media. Many were interested in how the tests unfolded and others asking if all DA members, including leader John Steenhuisen, went through the process.
McKenzie, ward councillor in Bonteheuwel in Cape Town, was among the candidates who had to attain 80% from four tests.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, he said passing the tests was not easy and each candidate was expected to thoroughly know the South African bill of rights, DA policies and understand responsibilities of MPs and MPLs.
“I spent two months studying the content daily, it is a lot of studying work, and in the end, I managed to get 96%. I think it is a brilliant process because it ensures whoever the party sends to the legislature or parliament are people that have knowledge of the constitution, organisation policies and what the individuals’ roles are,” he said.
Image: Helen Zille/Twitter
Image: Supplied
McKenzie, who has been a ward councillor since 2016, said tests were not a guarantee he would get the job.
“The final decision lies with the party. I will go where the party sends me and feel I can make a difference. Whether this will be in local government or on a higher level.”
McKenzie said should he be chosen as an MP, he hopes to voice ordinary people's troubles.
“When in parliament you have to represent your constituency at the highest level of government. People’s voices are not heard in parliament, that is why we have unrest and service delivery protests happening constantly. People are angry because their voices are not being heard,” he said.
On social media, many asked if Steenhuisen took the tests, and Zille confirmed he underwent the same process.
Some suggested other parties such as the ANC should adopt the DA style of appointing MPs.
Here are some reactions from social media:
