×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Mall staff in fear after two stores robbed at weekend

Security concerns at Hemingways following spate of robberies in recent months

Premium
By Anelisa Gusha - 21 August 2023

Employees at East London’s biggest mall have raised security concerns after two stores were robbed within hours on Saturday...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Opposition leaders gather for start of “National convention”
Miss SA second runner-up receives superstar welcome on return to home