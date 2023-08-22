The five men accused of killing footballer Senzo Meyiwa want to see the postmortem photographs in colour.
Prosecutor George Baloyi on Tuesday led the evidence-in-chief of Col Thobeka Mhlahlo, one of the police experts who attended to the crime scene in October 2014 in Vosloorus.
He asked the court to order that the post-mortem photographs not be shown to the gallery.
In response, defence lawyer Zandile Mshololo requested the pictures be provided to the accused. Asked if black and white copies would suffice, the accused said they would like to see them “in colour”.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are in the dock. They have all pleaded not guilty.
Mhlahlo, a fingerprint expert, photographer and draftsman, took the stand on Monday to testify how she conducted her investigation with Sgt Thabo Mosia.
Accused in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial request to see postmortem photos 'in colour'
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
She said at 8am on October 27 2014, the day after the murder, she was requested to attend the crime scene where an alleged shooting incident had taken place.
“On the same day, from 9.10am to 2.30pm, I was at [the scene] Kutlwanong Street in Mzamo section, Vosloorus. I found Sgt Mosia and Lt-Col Zwane who briefed me about the crime scene. We did a first sweep through the scene and Mosia informed me about the investigation he had conducted on the scene on October 26,” she said.
She focused on the photographs and fingerprint investigations after telling the court how she found a bullet head (projectile) behind glass jars on top of a kitchen cupboard.
She testified that after the investigation at the house, she went to Germiston Mortuary on October 28 2014.
The trial continues.
