Under President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration, South Africa has risen to greater heights in its development and standing in the world.
This is what Chinese President Xi Jinping told his South African counterpart during a state visit to the Union Buildings on Tuesday.
“Under the leadership of President Ramaphosa, South Africa is rising by the day in terms of its national development and international standing. China is happy to see that, and we wish you even greater progress on the path of development.
“Over the past 10 years, in this wonderful land of South Africa, I personally witness the vibrancy of the China/South Africa relations,” said Xi, who was speaking during his fourth state visit to Pretoria.
In his brief opening remarks, Xi said: “This is my fourth visit to South Africa as the Chinese president. Coming back to the country after five years, I feel a particular warmth.”
He went on: “The key to our good relations and the strong bond of friendship is that our two countries and political parties have been sharing a real path of development and we are connected by a deep bond as comrades and brothers.
'SA is rising by the day': Xi Jinping praises Ramaphosa's administration
Presidency reporter
Image: GCIS
“Now standing at a new historic standing point, it is our shared aspiration to carry forward this friendship, and deepen co-operation and co-ordination. This is what is also asked of us by our people.
“I am ready to make a joint effort with President Ramaphosa to take our comprehensive strategic partnership to greater heights.”
In his opening remarks earlier, Ramaphosa said China’s support during the liberation struggle would never be forgotten.
“In many ways we achieved our struggle also because of the support we received from China, so for us the relationship between South Africa and China is very special.”
China has not only been a friend but also a development partner to South Africa, said Ramaphosa.
“The recent assistance and support that we have received from China, the support that we received during the trying period of Covid-19, was enormous. The provision of PPE that was much needed at the time, we got from China at the right time.”
Ramaphosa thanked Xi for providing vaccines and other essentials, and for cancelling Africa's debt during the pandemic.
“This support extended to the cancellation of debt for a number of countries and this followed a telephone call I had with President Xi as we were discussing a number of challenges African countries were having.”
Thereafter, Xi announced a number of packages and measures to help African countries that had enormous debt.
“This is something we will never forget, that it was at a dangerous time, and [in need], we had a friend indeed.”
The state visit marked the celebration of 25 years of diplomatic relations between the countries.
TimesLIVE
