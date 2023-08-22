×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Strike threat looms in legislature

Nehawu accuses speaker Helen Sauls-August of having violated recruitment policy

Premium
By Aphiwe Deklerk - 22 August 2023

A labour union strike is looming in the Eastern Cape provincial legislature following a dispute between the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) and speaker Helen Sauls-August. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Opposition leaders gather for start of “National convention”
Miss SA second runner-up receives superstar welcome on return to home