Strike threat looms in legislature
Nehawu accuses speaker Helen Sauls-August of having violated recruitment policy
A labour union strike is looming in the Eastern Cape provincial legislature following a dispute between the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) and speaker Helen Sauls-August. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.