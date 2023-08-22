Tidy Towns concept brings hope of cleaner, safer BCM
Deal brokered by Border Kei Chamber of Business is poised to emulate progress achieved on KZN South Coast
Buffalo Metro and residents are poised for a historic agreement to clean up the city. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.