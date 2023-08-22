×

Villagers forced to drink dirty water for months due to dry taps

By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 22 August 2023

Residents of the Mpeko administrative area in Mthatha who have been  forced to drink dirty water from dams and rivers for months, have accused OR Tambo district municipal bosses of putting their lives at risk. ..

