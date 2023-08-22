×

WATCH | Jay Z at Brics? No, but rapper’s song interrupts live stream of business forum summit

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 22 August 2023

Jay Z's song December 4th made an unexpected appearance during the live stream of the Brics Business Forum which saw Brazilian finance minister Fernando Haddad drowned out by the lyrics by the American rapper.

The mishap by the feed carrier happened soon after trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel's speech to officially open the forum.

The song started from the beginning and played for two minutes while the Brazilian finance minister was speaking. 

Viewers of the stream commented while the error played.

YouTube user Bennyb7ee wrote: “Jay Zuma hacked SABC.”

A YouTube comment from a viewer.
A YouTube comment from a viewer.
Image: Screengrab

TimesLIVE

