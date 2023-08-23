×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

BCM’s failure to give ratepayers warning of deductions unlawful, court rules

Premium
By SITHANDIWE VELAPHI - 23 August 2023

The East London high court has found that the Buffalo City municipality’s failure to give ratepayers 14 days’ written notice before implementing the 80/20 deductions on their accounts was unlawful...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Bystanders attempt to stop criminal who robs woman outside busy Durban cafe
Opposition leaders gather for start of “National convention”