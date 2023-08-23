Former top cop Phiyega calls for crime prevention to focus on young people

Former police commissioner Riah Phiyega has called for crime-prevention measures to focus on young people.

The former commissioner and now CEO of Safer South Africa Foundation on Wednesday addressed scores of delegates at the annual three-day Popcru policing indaba in Boksburg.

She said crime-prevention measures with a strong focus on youth were critical for reducing violence in the country.

“It is very clear to everybody that high levels of crime pose a serious threat to our democracy. Crime threatens the economy, social stability and the peace and development of our nation,” she said.

She told delegates that crime statistics alone “cast fear into the hearts of citizens”. She said schools were equally affected by crime.

“I say so because even in the police statistics that are being announced now, a fresh category has been introduced, a category called crime stats for children in educational institutions,” she said.

She said the category has been introduced because of the manifestation of crime in schools.

“Crimes, particularly in schools, are increasing at an alarming rate. Children are the future and investing in the country’s future is a sensible and responsible thing to do,” she said.

Police minister Bheki Cele told union members to start afresh and take heed of societal developments.

He said the development of policing must be aligned with society. “The society that we have is not aligned with the policing of the present situation. You have a right to raise issues, you are not going to be able to police under these conditions until there are changes,” he said.

Cele said there should be legislative changes and reforms, including the amendment of the constitution.

“You see, here you are cooking a beautiful soup with rotten vegetables. You need to change the garden of your vegetables for you to produce a proper soup,” he said.

He stressed that it was said that police were not working properly but they were, in fact, doing a fantastic job given that prisons were 44% overpopulated.

He commended Operation Shanela and indicated that between Thursday and Monday police arrest more than 7,000 suspects.

TimesLIVE