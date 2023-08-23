×

News

Health department employees accused of faking qualifications granted bail

Premium
By Ziyanda Zweni - 23 August 2023

Six Eastern Cape health department employees arrested for allegedly having  fraudulent qualifications which earned them their positions eight years ago have been released on bail...

