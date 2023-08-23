Mtweni Traditional Council leadership battle rages on
Princess Nomntu Mditshwa installed as head despite interim interdict
A nearly decade-long feud over who is the rightful leader of the Mtweni Traditional Council in Ntafufu, near Lusikisiki, is the subject of a fresh court battle...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.