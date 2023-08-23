Russian President Vladimir Putin’s first virtual address at the Brics summit was an eerie and confusing experience as his voice sounded like that of a villain from a movie.
Putin made his opening remarks to delegates and heads of state through a pre-recorded video from the Kremlin in Moscow.
But what was heard by delegates at the Sandton Convention Centre was a deep, distorted and villain-like voice, which left many puzzled.
WATCH | Putin's eerie voice in recorded virtual address for Brics summit
However, the videos taken from the Kremlin captured his normal voice. It's reported by journalists in the Kremlin that Putin's address was dubbed into Russian in a voice that is not his. But the reason for this is unclear.
The media centre, however, heard the voice of a woman English interpreter who spoke over Putin.
Several people went to social media to point out the eerie difference in his voice.
Putin will attend the Summit virtually this week to prevent being arrested for war crimes, according to the International Criminal Court, which requested President Cyril Ramaphosa to surrender the Russian leader should he be present at the summit.
Instead, Russia’s minister of foreign affairs Sergey Lavrov attended on Putin’s behalf.
