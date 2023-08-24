Academic’s novel in isiXhosa chosen as set work for students
A book written in isiXhosa by Walter Sisulu University lecturer and language activist Sinoyolo Nokutywa, titled Yhoo! Bandenzile, has been selected as required reading for honours language students at the University of Fort Hare as well as first-year language students at WSU...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.