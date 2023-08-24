AmaZulu traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's family says he is expected to be discharged from hospital next week.
The family said in a statement on Thursday a complication he suffered recently had cleared and his doctors were happy with his health.
Buthelezi, founder and president emeritus of the IFP, was admitted to hospital for a procedure for back pain management.
Bhekuyise Ngqengelele Buthelezi, spokesperson for the family, said Buthelezi has made steady progress under the supervision of his medical team.
“The complication he suffered has been cleared and his doctors are happy with his state of health. It is anticipated that he will be discharged next week. We are, of course, saddened that he will not be at KwaPhindangene for his birthday on Sunday, but we are delighted with his recovery and look forward to next week. We thank God that he has weathered this storm. We will have much to celebrate on Sunday,” said Bhekuyise.
He thanked the medical team for taking good care of Buthelezi throughout this stressful time.
“We also thank the nation for heeding the request to give space for Prince Buthelezi to rest and recover. uMntwana wishes to thank all those who have sent their prayers and good wishes for his speedy recovery,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Buthelezi should be discharged from hospital next week, family says
Reporter
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
TimesLIVE
