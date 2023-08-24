ConCourt blocks millionaire Eastern Cape lawyer
Disgraced attorney Zuko Nonxuba loses bid to overturn high court ruling suspending him from practice
Disgraced attorney Zuko Nonxuba remains interdicted from practising law after losing his Constitutional Court bid to challenge a Western Cape high court judgment suspending him...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.