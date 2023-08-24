×

ConCourt blocks millionaire Eastern Cape lawyer

Disgraced attorney Zuko Nonxuba loses bid to overturn high court ruling suspending him from practice

By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 24 August 2023

Disgraced attorney Zuko Nonxuba remains interdicted from practising law after losing his Constitutional Court bid to challenge a Western Cape high court judgment suspending him...

