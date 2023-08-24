LISTEN | BCM’s failure to give ratepayers warning of deductions unlawful, court rules

The East London high court has found that the Buffalo City municipality’s failure to give ratepayers 14 days’ written notice before implementing the 80/20 deductions on their accounts was unlawful.
In March, BCM implemented a new credit control policy wherein ratepayers who owed the city for rates, like water and fire levies, would have 80% of their electricity purchase deducted to service their arrears and be given units worth 20%.
In this episode, Daron Mann chats to Nico du Plessis, director at NJ Du Plessis & Associates Inc as they unpack the latest high court judgement.
BCM's failure to give ratepayers warning of deductions unlawful, court rules
