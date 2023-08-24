×

LISTEN | BCM’s failure to give ratepayers warning of deductions unlawful, court rules

By Daily Dispatch Podcasts - 24 August 2023

The East London high court has found that the Buffalo City municipality’s failure to give ratepayers 14 days’ written notice before implementing the 80/20 deductions on their accounts was unlawful.

In March, BCM implemented a new credit control policy wherein ratepayers who owed the city for rates, like water and fire levies, would have 80% of their electricity purchase deducted to service their arrears and be given units worth 20%.


In this episode, Daron Mann chats to Nico du Plessis, director at NJ Du Plessis & Associates Inc as they unpack the latest high court judgement.

