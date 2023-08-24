×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Young BCM scientists excel at Eskom’s Expo

Port Rex grade 11 pupil Kiyara Swarbooi awarded a Rhodes University bursary

Premium
By Bomikazi Mdiya - 24 August 2023

Buffalo City Metro’s young scientists demonstrated their unique scientific projects in the regional finals of Eskom’s annual Expo for Young Scientists...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure
Graphic Video: Prigozhin Killed in Crash, Russia Says