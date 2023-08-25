A third suspect’s vehicle collided with a horse while fleeing from Stutterheim to Qonce. He was seriously injured and was arrested.
Case against protection racket suspects postponed
Two men have been been charged with extortion, attempted murder, and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition after allegedly collecting protection money from foreign-owned shops in Stutterheim.
Akhona Jacu, 40, appeared in the Stutterheim magistrate’s court on Wednesday, while his co-accused Bongani Swartbooi, 39, is in hospital under police guard.
They were arrested on August 13 after a gunfight with police.
One was shot and another was fatally wounded.
Police breakthrough in fight against kidnapping syndicates
A third suspect’s vehicle collided with a horse while fleeing from Stutterheim to Qonce. He was seriously injured and was arrested.
An amount of R10,000 was recovered from the scene.
Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana of the Hawks told the Dispatch: “Jacu is in police custody and Swartbooi is in hospital under police guard after he was involved in the accident with the horse.
“The suspect who died on the scene was identified as Thandolwethu Makita.
“The matter was postponed to Wednesday next week.”
The arrests are regarded as a breakthrough in the ransom kidnappings that have plagued the province, especially the Buffalo City Metro.
