WATCH | Cash-in-transit robbers go on rampage
Police launch manhunt after big gang of heavily-armed men bomb vehicle near Komga, rob police officers
Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt after a large group of heavily-armed assailants robbed police officers of firearms and bombed a cash-in-transit vehicle on the N2 near Komga late on Thursday afternoon...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.