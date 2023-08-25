Cop killer Tatsi lashes out at sniggering co-accused
Convicted cop killer Siphesihle Tatsi, a former Ngcobo-based Mancoba Seven Angels Ministries cult member, lashed out in court at one of the four murder-accused congregants, saying he continued to mock the murder of the five policemen killed in Ngcobo in 2018 instead of showing remorse...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.