East London doctor accused of R1.8 tax fraud

A popular East London doctor, Karunlingam Chetty, 54, appeared briefly in the East London magistrate’s court on Monday on a charge of defrauding the SA Revenue Service (Sars) millions of rand.
Hawks provincial spokesperson Yolisa Mgolodela said his arrest had been a joint operation by the East London-based serious commercial crime investigation unit of the Hawks, Sars and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
“He is facing 21 charges for a similar offence,” Mgolodela said.
“He had two surgeries at Vincent and Buffalo Flats.
“During the period between 2015 and 2018, Chetty allegedly under-declared his income.
“During auditing, Sars picked up some red flags and thus lodged a complaint with the Hawks for an investigation.
“The investigations revealed that Chetty prejudiced Sars by an amount of more than R1.8m.
“Chetty was arrested on Monday and was released on R10,000 bail the same day. The matter was postponed September 19.”
Hawks provincial head Major-General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya commended the team for their sterling job.
