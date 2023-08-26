NPO’s sports initiative for teens started after Enyobeni tragedy
Duncan Village foundation founder Scelo Heukile provides vital outlet for underprivileged pupils from 12 schools
Moved after the deaths of 21 teenagers in Buffalo City’s infamous Enyobeni tragedy, members of the Scelo Heukile Foundation in Duncan Village are dedicating their time and efforts to help keep young people away from the streets through participating in sports every Wednesday. ..
