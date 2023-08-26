Official suspended after bodies of five infants disappear
'We are facing a situation where corpses go missing or some are swapped'
A senior manager in the Eastern Cape department of health has been suspended after allegations that the bodies of five infants had disappeared at a forensic pathology services unit in Mthatha in 2021...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.