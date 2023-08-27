Join us in this latest episode of That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann as he chats to former radio presenter and media personality, Baydu Adams.
Adams has just released his first-ever book, a biography “The Cruel & Beautiful World of Radio”.
With over 20 years experience in the radio industry, his last radio gig was last year as the Programming Manager at Algoa FM in Gqeberha.
LISTEN | Baydu Adams pens new book on radio experiences
DispatchLIVE
