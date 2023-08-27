A taxi crash claimed the life of a Pietermaritzburg teenager and left three others with moderate injuries on Sunday afternoon.
Midlands emergency services (MES) said the accident occurred in the KwaMpande area.
MES spokesperson Roland Robertson said a 16-year-old had sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on the scene by paramedics.
“All the other patients were treated on the scene before being transported to various hospitals,” said Robertson.
TimesLIVE
Pietermaritzburg teen dies in taxi crash
Image: supplied
