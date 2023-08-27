Police investigating taxi-related killings have arrested two alleged hitmen and shot dead a third in the Western Cape.
A suspect linked to a triple murder in Khayelitsha in December 2022 and a murder in Masiphumelele in June 2023, as well as a house robbery, was arrested at Ocean View on Thursday by members of the provincial taxi task unit combat team.
He is expected to appear in the Simon’s Town magistrate’s court on Monday.
“Another notorious taxi-related shootings hitman was shot and killed in Wolseley after a shoot-out with police on Thursday,” said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa. “The deceased suspect was sought in connection with a string of murders in Ceres, Wolseley and Citrusdal. In one incident, the deceased was alleged to have shot and killed a father and his 10-year-old son in Wolseley in August.”
Another wanted taxi hitman is due to be brought to the Western Cape to face murder charges after he was arrested in Umhlali, KwaZulu-Natal, for possession of an unlicensed firearm. He has since appeared in court in KwaZulu-Natal.
“As part of ongoing taxi violence-related investigations, yet another suspect was apprehended on Friday for possession of an unlicensed firearm linked to a shooting incident that took place in Ocean View,” said Potelwa.
All of the arrested suspects are aged 30 to 40. Police said more arrests were on the cards.
Western Cape taxi 'hitmen' arrested, one killed in shoot-out with police
Image: 123RF/poco_bw
