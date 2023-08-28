As the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues on Monday , the focus remains on accused No 3, Mthobisi Mncube, after the state called his former landlord from Malvern, Johannesburg, to the witness stand.
Mncube is one of five men on trial in the high court in Pretoria on charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition in connection with the 2014 death of the footballer.
Last week the spotlight remained on the gun found in his possession in 2015 that was confiscated by police during his arrest in connection with a taxi-related shooting in Alexandra.
Chipane Lesley Kgaphola said he met with a couple, identifying the man as Mncube, looking for a rental room in January 2015. This was after his caretaker called him to meet the couple in Malvern.
He said it was mid-January and there was an initial verbal agreement that they would move in at the beginning of February. However, Mncube moved in the next day.
Dreadlocked Mncube needed a place in a hurry: landlord at Meyiwa trial
Reporter
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Kgaphola said he paid the full rental amount of R1,600.
“He didn't give a specific reason [why he wanted to move immediately]. He said they needed to move in and they did,” he said.
Kgaphola said the only thing he remembered in detail was that Mncube had dreadlocks. This is pertinent as previous witnesses have identified a man with the hairstyle as one of the intruders who forced their way into the Vosloorus home where Meyiwa was shot.
Kgaphola said he was again called sometime in February by the caretaker and told Mncube had been arrested.
“He used the words, 'he was taken out in chains',” Kgaphola said.
The woman with whom Mncube was living did not immediately leave the rental room. She stayed on and rent was paid at the end of the month.
The trial continues.
TimesLIVE
