Payday weekend sees drunk driving arrests almost double in Cape Town

Drunk driving arrests almost doubled over the past week, particularly over the payday weekend, with 68 motorists arrested in Cape Town for allegedly driving under the influence.
Law enforcement agencies arrested 330 people over the past week. During the previous week there were 267 arrests — of which 38 related to drunk driving.
“This past weekend, one of those arrested admitted to being a repeat offender who hasn’t yet seen the inside of a courtroom. It is disheartening to hear these stories, particularly when one considers how dangerous and reckless drunk driving is and our country’s ongoing struggle with road fatalities,” said safety and security MMC JP Smith.
Metro police officers arrested 14 suspects aged between 24 and 47 in Eerste River and Mfuleni on Sunday for allegedly being under the influence, in possession of drugs or having escaped from custody.
“Our officers continue to do the hard yards on the ground, but if we want to send a strong message to offenders and effect the necessary behaviour change, the criminal justice system needs to move more swiftly,” said Smith.
“It’s no wonder offenders are brazen enough to continue their bad behaviour, because, on the face of it, there do not appear to be any real consequences.”
The suspects detained on Sunday were taken to Kleinvlei and Mfuleni police stations.
Those convicted of driving under the influence face up to six years’ imprisonment, having their licence suspended or paying a fine of R2,000.
