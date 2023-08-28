×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

SKG Africa accused of overcharging public works department by R43m

Premium
By Aphiwe Deklerk - 28 August 2023

A company belonging to one of East London’s biggest businessmen is in the crosshairs of the public protector after a formal complaint over millions paid to it by the national government...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Care Makes Everything Better
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure