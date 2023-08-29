State denies claim Magudumana left SA under ‘threats’ from Thabo Bester

The state has poured cold water on Nandipha Magudumana’s claim that she was defenceless and helpless and taken out of the country against her will by rapist and murderer Thabo Bester.

Instead, the state submitted a list of reasons why it did not believe she was Bester’s victim.

The state pointed out there was a likelihood that Magudumana, if released on bail, would attempt to evade her trial as there are criminal cases that have since been registered against her.

The damning affidavit was deposed by investigating officer Lt-Col Tieho Flyman on Tuesday.

His affidavit was read into the record by prosecutor Sello Matlhoko in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court, where the state is opposing Magudumana’s bail.

Magudumana faces charges relating to Bester's escape from prison. Other co-accused include her father Zolile Sekeleni, Bester and various Mangaung prison officials.

In her application, Magudumana said she did not “voluntarily” leave the country with Bester but did so under pressure and threats from him.