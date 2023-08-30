Cofimvaba man arrested for allegedly stealing R3m in family trust money
The son of late Cofimvaba businessman Alfred Nominxa Sakawuli has been arrested in connection with the theft of family trust funds totalling almost R3m...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.