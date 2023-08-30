×

News

East London serial rapist found guilty of attacking six women

Nkosikhona Madinga’s victims include a 15-year-old schoolgirl, his ex-girlfriend and a young bride

Premium
By Ziyanda Zweni - 30 August 2023

A 29-year-old East London man charged with raping seven women aged between 15 and 69 has been convicted on six of the charges...

