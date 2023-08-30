East London serial rapist found guilty of attacking six women
Nkosikhona Madinga’s victims include a 15-year-old schoolgirl, his ex-girlfriend and a young bride
A 29-year-old East London man charged with raping seven women aged between 15 and 69 has been convicted on six of the charges...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.