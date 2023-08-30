×

Fault on King Shaka International Airport fuel system could delay flights

30 August 2023
Nivashni Nair
KSIA spokesperson Busie Gcali says the fault resulted in a system shutdown. Stock photo.
Aircraft are being refuelled from a mobile tanker after a fault on the optic fibre fuel system’s control and communications at King Shaka International Airport (KSIA) on Wednesday. 

KSIA spokesperson Busie Gcali said the fault resulted in a system shutdown.   

“Operations are likely to be affected, causing flight delays. However, departure flights have departed on time by 8am. As a contingency measure, aircraft are being refuelled from the mobile tanker,” she said.     

The airport’s operations and stakeholders were trying to resolve the matter.  

“We urge passengers to contact their airline for further information. King Shaka International Airport apologises to passengers for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience,” said Gcali.  

