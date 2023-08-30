In this episode, Ted Keenan talks to Michael Fridjhon, a wine connoisseur and auctioneer on the evening of The Rotary Club of Gately's Annual Wine Auction.
Three weeks ago, Fridjhon's auction yielded R1.15m, the first time in its 30-year history.
To reach the target, 60 wine lots, averaging 30 wines each, had to sell for about R20,000 each, he said. The top bid, at R34,000, beat it handsomely
LISTEN | Bottoms Up! Dollars Up!
