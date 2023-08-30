×

LISTEN | Bottoms Up! Dollars Up!

By Daily Dispatch Podcasts - 30 August 2023
In this episode, Ted Keenan talks to Michael Fridjhon, a wine connoisseur and auctioneer on the evening of The Rotary Club of Gately's Annual Wine Auction.

Three weeks ago, Fridjhon's auction yielded R1.15m, the first time in its 30-year history.

To reach the target, 60 wine lots, averaging 30 wines each, had to sell for about R20,000 each, he said. The top bid, at R34,000, beat it handsomely

