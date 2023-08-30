Man gets 15 years for killing off-duty police officer in tavern quarrel
A man who shot dead an off-duty police officer during a quarrel at a tavern in 2022, was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment on Thursday by the Mthatha high court, sitting in Ntabankulu...
